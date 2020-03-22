Irish Cancer Society offers remote counselling during pandemic

The Irish Cancer Society has set up a system of remote counselling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The service is being made available to adults and children who are affected by cancer but who cannot access face-to-face counselling due to coronavirus containment measures.

The society has developed a new model to ensure that those who are unable to access face-to-face support will still be able to get the help they need.

The organisation said it is doing everything it can to support cancer patients and survivors, with those who are immunosuppressed due to active cancer treatment being prioritised.

Head of services with the Irish Cancer Society Donal Buggy said counselling was an important tool for all cancer patients and their loved ones as they live with and beyond cancer.

Cancer community

“With many people now unable to access their usual counselling supports, we have developed this new model to ensure people can get help as they need it.”

The service is available to all people diagnosed with cancer, their carers and their loved ones. It is available for children through a play therapy model, and for teenagers using appropriately trained and vetted practitioners.

“Anyone who feels they need counselling support can contact our Cancer Nurseline and, if the service is suitable for their needs, they will then be linked in with an accredited, experienced counsellor,” Mr Buggy said.

“We understand that this is an especially worrying time for those affected by cancer and their families. Our Cancer Nurseline is also available to provide support, information and advice.”

Anxiety and fear

The Nurseline (Freephone 1800 200 700) is available from 9am to 8pm, Monday to Thursday; and 9am to 5pm, Friday to Sunday. People can also email cancernurseline@irishcancer.ie.

The society said it is aware the current situation could be a cause of anxiety and fear to patients who may be finished treatment and are unsure how this affects them.

Specific information on coronavirus for these groups and their close contacts, detailing precautions and what to do in cases of infection, is available at Cancer.ie/Coronavirus.

The information is being constantly updated in line with latest developments, the society said.