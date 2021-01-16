Ireland’s vaccine rollout: ‘There will be bends and bumps in the road’
Ireland is now second in the EU vaccination league table. Can this pace be sustained?
A woman is vaccinated in the new Covid-19 vaccination centre in Slagelse, Denmark. Photograph: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty
HSE chief executive Paul Reid is an avid soccer fan. On Thursday he said Irish people may feel like the country is 5-1 down in the Covid-19 battle but “we can slowly pull this back”.
“We have the wind behind us, and we do have a key striker to come on, which is the vaccine.”