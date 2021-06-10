Ireland’s uptake of Covid vaccines to be among highest in world, says Holohan

Ireland is on track to have one of the highest uptakes in the world for Covid-19 vaccines, according to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Keeping clinical and public health voices “to the fore” during the pandemic has helped maintain the trust and confidence of people along with compliance with infection control measures, he said.

This was now “playing out” through encouragingly high levels of uptake for vaccines.

On Thursday, Dr Holohan was awarded an honorary fellowship by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in recognition of his “outstanding” leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In brief remarks after receiving the award, he described the past 18 months as “a time like no other” that no-one in public health could have predicted.

The pandemic has affected every facet of life and tested even the most basic assumptions about living, he said.

“Yet we will prevail. We will come through this. The people of Ireland have consistently responded to our public health advice. They have stayed at home, worn masks, washed hands and kept social distance whenever we asked.

‘Remarkable levels of compliance’

“It’s easy to forget that we have had remarkable levels of compliance from the outset of pandemic from the vast majority of people. Only through such high compliance have we managed to suppress infections.”

Praising the “exemplary” public service of healthcare professionals during the crisis, he said the reality for staff now must be exhaustion from their efforts, along with frustration at the mounting challenge posed by non-Covid care and the various challenges posed by “long Covid”.

As chief medical officer, Dr Holohan chairs the National Public Health Emergency Team that has directed much of Ireland’s response to the pandemic. He has become a familiar figure in the public eye through his televised appearances at Nphet’s regular briefings on the virus.

Dr Tony Holohan after having received an Honorary Fellowship from RCSI on Thursday.

The handling of pandemic will serve as Dr Holohan’s legacy, notwithstanding his previous contributions to Irish healthcare, according to RCSI president Prof Ronan O’Connell.

“Putting public health first, Dr Holohan has been transparent from the start, providing clear information which inspired trust and cohesion among a great majority of Irish people.”

RCSI chief executive Prof Cathal Kelly said that under the chief medical officer’s stewardship, “early and decisive action was taken, putting Ireland in a stronger position to manage the first wave of the virus than our neighbours to the east and the west”.

“Since then, as we have moved through three waves, Dr Holohan has been steadfast and consistent in putting the health of Irish people first.”

He thanked Dr Holohan for his service to the country and “the outstanding example of public service and vocation he has shown for the healthcare leaders of the future”.

After studying medicine in UCD, Dr Holohan trained in general practice. He received a Masters in public health in 1996 and was awarded membership of the faculty of public health medicine in 1998 for research into the health of homeless people.

Appointed deputy CMO in 2001, he became chief medical officer in 2001, just as a serious public health crisis was starting when potentially harmful dioxins were found in Irish pork.