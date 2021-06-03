Ireland’s Covid-19 situation ‘a long way from the dark days of January’

Just 80 people are in the State’s hospitals with Covid-19, and there are “brighter days” ahead, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Mr Reid said Ireland had come “a long way from the dark days of January” when more than 2,000 people were hospitalised with Covid-19 and 200 were in intensive care (ICU).

There are now 34 people in ICU, and the total number hospitalised has fallen from the 93 reported on Wednesday.

“We can’t ever go back there. Brighter days ahead. Let’s keep winning hearts & minds and people’s committment [sic]. Its what works,” Mr Reid said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) yesterday reported a further 407 cases of Covid-19. Some 81 per cent of cases were among people aged under 45 years, with just 2 per cent in those aged 65 and over.

With 5,811 cases detected over the past fortnight, the 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 122 cases per 100,000 people.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said people who have had Covid-19 are now presumed to have immunity for nine months. This period may be further increased from the previous six-month period to 12 months later this year.

Immunologist Prof Kingston Mills on Thursday said that the over-60s and the over-70s who received AstraZeneca for their first dose should be offered the Pfizer vaccine for their second dose as this would give them the best protection.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, Prof Mills said that in his estimation those age group should get a booster with Pfizer as they were high-risk and should be given the best vaccine.

This was already happening in countries such as Canada, Germany, Finland and Norway, where it was found to give “very neutralising antibodies”.

Given no choice

He said it was ridiculous that those aged from 60 to 70 were given no choice but AstraZeneca and were told there would be a bonus after one dose and they would be better protected than if they got the Pfizer vaccine.

“Clearly this was nonsense - and it was clearly the opposite. The efficacy is going to be much higher if you get Pfizer.”

Offering a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the over 60s in a shorter timeframe could also delay the rollout to those in the 40s age group, he warned.

Dr Holohan has advised the HSE it will be able to reduce the gap between the first and second doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from 12 weeks to eight weeks.

The advice is contained in a letter he sent on foot of a fresh recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac). The HSE will now consider the advice and its possible implication in the overall Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

If it reduces the gap, many people who were given a first dose of AstraZeneca will get the second dose at least four weeks earlier.

UK studies have shown that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are only 33 per cent effective in protecting against infection by the Delta variant first identified in India, but that effectiveness rises to more than 88 per cent after two doses of Pfizer and 60 per cent for AstraZeneca.

Dr Holohan also stood over his criticisms of crowds gathering to socialise in Dublin city centre last weekend.

“If you get a large crowd in a small area, in close physical contact, that will present opportunities for transmission,” he told yesterday’s Nphet briefing.

Better facilities

Taoiseach Micheál Martin last night said better facilities should be provided for people outdoors and that streets should be redesigned.

Local authorities around the country will be asked to put extra bins and toilets on city streets after a backlash following on-street drinking and congregation last weekend.

Dublin City Council on Thursday announced plans to place 150 temporary toilets and more than 100 extra bins at locations with heavy footfall in the city centre.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the weather had been good last weekend and people had been told that “outdoors was good” but had no place to go. Mr Harris said he would prefer to see better facilities “not finger wagging.”