Ireland may fail to eliminate hepatitis C by 2026, TD warns

The health service has targeted “low-hanging fruit” when trying to eliminate hepatitis C from the population, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has heard.

Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell said there are growing concerns that Ireland will not reach its target to eliminate the infection by the planned target date of 2026.

“It appears that it is the low-hanging fruit that has been targeted in the initial phases of the programme, by targeting the people that are easier to get to,” she said.

Ms O’Connell said that in order to reach its target, the HSE may have to double its resources.

“I can’t see anywhere in any report any mention of an annual target that is to be reached. It looks like we are kicking the can down the road until 2026.

“The cohort of patients that are the hardest to reach are those with intravenous drug use, and they tend to be very hard to engage with, and live chaotic lifestyles.”

Prof Aiden McCormick, clinical lead of the national hepatitis C programme, said he agreed with Ms O’Connell that the “low-hanging fruit” had been targeted so far.

Ms O’Connell also questioned the HSE and the Department of Health about their plans to address the prevalence of the disease amongst the homeless community and those living in hostels.

Prof McCormick said that the HSE is planning to use mobile clinics and go into hostels and drug treatment centres to test people at risk of contracting hepatitis C.

It comes after Minister for Health Simon Harris confirmed this morning that he is expanding the national hepatitis C programme.

The Secretary General of the Department of Health Jim Breslin said that the programme would be expanded into community facilitates so that more people can be screened and treated.

It has been estimated that about 30,000 people in Ireland are infected with the virus, although the PAC heard from the HSE on Thursday morning that this figure is now likely to be closer to 20,000.