Ireland-Italy rugby match to be called off due to coronavirus risk

The Ireland versus Italy rugby international should not go ahead next month due to the risk posed by the coronavirus, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

The decision, taken after a meeting of the Department of Health’s National Public Health Emergency Team on Tuesday, means the game is highly unlikely to go ahead.

Mr Harris said it was the clear view of the team that the match should not proceed as a large number of people were due to travel, and his officials would be contacting the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) in relation to its decision.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is also to update its travel advice following the NPHET meeting for a number of areas affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Whereas existing advice against travel to affected areas has been confined to China, this will now be extended to Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and the four regions of Italy that are the subject of restrictions imposed by the Italian authorities.

Mr Harris said there were also plans to step up visibility of checks on passengers at airports in order to counter the threat posed by the virus.

Ninety people have so far been tested for suspected coronavirus in Ireland and all have tested negative, the Minister also said.

There may well be a case of the virus in the coming days, he acknowledged.

