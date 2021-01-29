Ireland faces vaccines shortfall of 300,000 amid bitter row in Europe over supply

There is forecast to be a shortfall of some 300,000 vaccine doses in the first three months of the year compared to initial projections, the chair of the vaccine taskforce has confirmed.

The State had been promised 1.4 million doses of three vaccines by the end of March, which it intended to use to vaccinate 700,000 people, Prof Brian MacCraith told the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning.

However, he told the committee a “significant drop” has been indicated by AstraZeneca, which is in the midst of a bitter row with the European Commission over the delivery timetable for its vaccine – which has been described as a “game changer”.

“That 1.4 million doses has dropped to 1.1 million doses,” Prof MacCraith said; however, he cautioned that the figure may change again, and there may be another delivery of AstraZeneca – which is expected to get regulatory approval today – in March.

Prof MacCraith also said Ireland is administering an average of 48,000 vaccines per week, the Oireachtas health committee.

The committee heard that the strategy of the State is to administer vaccines at the same rate as they are being imported into the country. “There are no vaccines resting in the fridges or freezers in any given week,” Prof MacCraith said.