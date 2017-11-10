Ireland faces 'cliff edge' shortage of paediatric orthopaedic surgeons

Ireland has the lowest rate of paediatric orthopaedic surgeons in Europe and is facing a “cliff edge” situation in the area, a medical conference has heard.

The 2017 Millin Meeting at the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland on Friday was told there are only eight such surgeons across the State, or one for every 600,000 head of population, compared to 18 in Northern Ireland and 26 in Scotland.

Prof Feargal Quinn of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin said the Manchester Children’s Centre alone has twice the number of paediatric specialists compared to Ireland, and said the situation represents “significant under-resourcing”.

He said there should be at least 12 paediatric surgeons at the disposal of hospitals across the country, a position which was supported by other clinical expert speakers.

Prof Quinn said all new and replacement consultant appointments of general surgeons should be able to deal with paediatric cases, and he pointed to the need for greater regional capacity given that the 470 beds planned for the new National Children’s Hospital are already due to be oversubscribed.

University Hospital Waterford surgeon Prof Simon Cross remarked that the employment and retention situation for both paediatric surgeons and nurses was at a “cliff edge”, and said his hospital was currently only doing half the number of child surgeries compared to two decades ago.

“Presumably the emergencies are going to Dublin when perhaps they shouldn’t be going to Dublin, and in fact I know they shouldn’t be going to Dublin, and the electives are probably just sitting on ever-burgeoning waiting lists,” he told the conference.

Prof Cross went on to comment on a case he personally dealt with recently of a 12-year-old with a distended abdomen.

He said although he was happy to do the necessary surgery, the unit lacked the capacity for adequate after-care should any post-operation complications arise, and so the patient was instead transferred to Crumlin.

“We shouldn’t be transferring these patients,” he said.

Prof Cross highlighted a litany of deficiencies in care provision in Waterford, saying it needs an additional two general surgeons with a sub-speciality in paediatrics as well as twice the number of paediatric intensive care unit beds currently open.

Temple Street surgeon Paula Kelly said Ireland had a high birth rate, as well as having a high incidence of congenital abnormalities relative to the rest of Europe.

She said acute staffing shortages were being keenly felt at the facility described the waiting list of over two years for elective surgeries in Dublin as “entirely unacceptable”.

Elective services will still be oversubscribed after the planned transfer of paediatric care from the three existing hospitals in Dublin to the National Children’s Hospital in 2021, she said.

Rounding off the morning session, UK-based expert Prof John MacFie said the crisis in provision of general surgery for children was not localised to Ireland.

Prof MacFie said a gradual creep towards specialised surgery in centres of excellence rather than general paediatric operations at a district hospital level had exacerbated the situation.

He further explained that many surgeons no longer wanted to consider training in a paediatric setting as it was often regarded as being a less glamorous side of practice, and in particular advocated for the situation in the US where surgeons who relocate to remote areas are paid a premium for the inconvenience.