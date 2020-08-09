Ireland capable of achieving zero Covid-19 cases by end of year, says scientist

Ireland is capable of achieving zero cases of Covid-19 and stopping the domestic circulation of the virus by the end of the year, a professor has said.

Professor Anthony Staines, professor of health systems at Dublin City University, said on Sunday he believed Ireland was still able to reduce the spread of the coronavirus to zero in the coming months but that the Government must commit to bringing it down through a ‘zero-Covid’ policy.

Prof Staines told RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor show that the Government should move away from its strategy of living with the virus and instead focus on reducing cases to zero. This can be done through proper use of masks, hand-washing, social distancing and significantly more testing, he said.

Prof Staines is one of a group of leading Irish scientists who warned last week that there is a “small and narrowing” window to bring Covid-19 cases to zero.

He also suggested more stringent controls in airports, including testing before and after travelling, to prevent the disease spreading through international travel.

“We have a pretend system which pretends to track you and pretends that you’re isolating and actually does nothing about it effectively,” he said. “Maybe if we take €1,000 off your credit card and if you’re not where you say you are we keep that.”

People should be wearing masks “practically everywhere indoors”, he said, adding that he wears a mask before he starts eating in a restaurant and replaces it as soon as he has finished his meal.

The DCU professor warned that the HSE was facing into its worst ever winter given the “huge queue” of people waiting for treatment for diseases unrelated to Covid-19 and said there should be no non-essential travel across county borders in order to reduce the number of cases.

He also warned that the continued housing of people in direct provision centres, and the construction of shared living spaces across in Dublin in response to the housing crisis, would only further exacerbate the spread of the virus, warning that shared living centres were “potential disaster areas”.

The Irish public health system is designed to deal with disease outbreaks and has the training to respond to a crisis like Covid-19, said Prof Staines, who underlined that there are professionals working in Irish hospitals who have dealt with cholera epidemics “on a continental scale” in other countries.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly tweeted on Sunday morning that his department was “preparing options for Government on how to restrict non-essential travel from third countries (outside EU/UK) with high rates of Covid”.

Mr Donnelly said he was “concerned about high rates in some places” and that options would be “finalised as soon as possible”.

“While travel related cases here remain small, some countries are seeing a rapid rise in cases so the risk is increasing,” he tweeted. “Once proposals are finalised they will be presented to Gov for discussion.”

Sharp increase

There were 174 new cases of coronavirus and one death due to Covid-19 reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Saturday. This brings to 1,772 the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 26,644.

The figure for new cases reported on Saturday was the highest one-day total since the middle of May and up from the 98 reported on Friday.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the sharp increase in coronavirus cases reported on Saturday was not unexpected and that significant numbers of infections are likely to be identified over the coming days.

Dr Glynn said 118 of the new cases are linked to the three counties – Kildare, Laois and Offaly – where restrictions on movement were reintroduced at midnight following a virus surge there.

Dr Glynn said testing was being carried out on hundreds and hundreds of employees and close contacts of people confirmed as having the virus in one of a series of clusters in factories in these three counties.

However, he sounded a note of caution for the rest of the country and appealed to people to be cautious and heed the public health advice.

Over the past 14 days, several hundred cases of Covid-19 have emerged in these three counties representing about half of all cases detected in the State during that time.

Most of the cases are linked to food-processing plants in the region, with two factories having more than 80 cases.

Gardaí will police the new regional travel restrictions in the same way as they approached the national lockdown earlier this year, with checkpoints and requests to return home where people are found to be in breach of the regulations.