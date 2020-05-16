Inside a Covid-19 outbreak at a meat plant: ‘It is a miracle he is alive’
A dozen meat processing factories and up to 600 workers have been infected by virus
Rosderra Irish Meats plant in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, where, according to Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, by April 30th 140 workers out of 350 were out sick and 120 had tested positive. Photograph: Diarmuid Greene
“He is very, very lucky to be alive,” she says of her husband. The Offaly woman Mary and her husband John (not their real names) do not want to be publicly identified.
John is one of dozens of workers at Rosderra Irish Meats, Ireland’s largest pig meat processor who tested positive for Covid-19, the coronavirus disease, in one of the biggest outbreaks at any workplace in the country.