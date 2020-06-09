INMO welcomes Harris’ ‘unequivocal’ support for Cavan midwife-led unit

The Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation (INMO) has welcomed the Minister for Health Simon Harris’ “unequivocal” support for the midwife-led maternity unit in Co Cavan.

Representative groups had reported in recent days that the midwife-led unit (MLU) in Cavan General Hospital was set to be effectively shut, and merged with the consultant-led unit.

Midwives said the decision would “fly in the face” of national policy, while a petition calling for the protection of the unit gathered almost 10,000 signatures in three days.

The INMO raised the issue directly with Mr Harris at a meeting on Tuesday, where Mr Harris confirmed that in his and the Department of Health’s view, there is no threat to service at Cavan MLU.

Mr Harris was said to have emphasised his “unequivocal” support for the service and his commitment to the National Maternity Strategy, of which midwife-led care is a key component.

The INMO added that it will now be clarifying the unit’s future with the RCSI Hospital Group, which operates Cavan General Hospital, in line with this commitment.

‘Significant’ benefits

INMO general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “We should be opening more midwife-led units, not closing or downgrading the two we have. Units like this are crucial to implement the National Maternity Strategy.”

INMO Industrial Relations Officer, David Miskell, said the unit provides “skilled care, centred on the needs of the women who use it”.

The Cavan MLU is one of only two in the country, with more planned as part of the National Maternity Strategy.

The unit, which is made up of a team of midwives who provide care for women throughout their pregnancy, during labour and in the postnatal period, helped deliver around 300 babies last year while the other midwife-led unit in Drogheda, Co Louth assisted in the delivery of around 600 babies, and has had to start turning away people.

The Midwife Association said there are “significant” benefits to MLUs.

“First of all, it’s very cost-effective, safe method of antenatal and post-natal care for mothers. The benefits are well documented in research in terms of continuity of care,” Patricia Hughes, the association’s chairwoman, said.

The RCSI Hospital Group did not respond to requests for comment.