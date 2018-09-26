INMO urges members to reject Government pay proposals

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has urged members to reject new Government proposals to deal and recruitment and retention issues and the two -tier pay structure.

The organisation said 92 per cent of those at a special delegate conference voted to recommend that members reject the proposals.

If members vote to reject the new pay proposals, the INMO will then hold a second ballot on strike action. The union said the prospect of industrial action was now very real.

Psychiatric nurses are also being urged by their union to reject the Government proposals in a forthcoming ballot.

Following a special meeting of its executive committee on Wednesday, the Psychiatric Nurses Association said if members turned down the proposals in the ballot, there would be a vote for industrial action up to and including strikes.

The Government has said about 10,000 nurses could benefit from the proposed new measures to address the lower pay rates for staff across the public service recruited since 2011.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe insisted on Monday that the proposals to address the two-tier pay system – which could be worth more than €3,000 on average to public service staff over time – would only be available to those groups that remained inside the existing public service pay agreement, which runs until 2020.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “The message from today’s conference was clear. Nurses and midwives are deeply frustrated with our health service. They are the lowest-paid health professionals in Ireland, and many believe it’s because they are mostly women,” she said.

“The Government’s proposals are simply not going to make a dent in the number of vacancies across Ireland. We are calling for members of political parties to stand with us to secure the future of our health service.

“Without a pay rise across the board, our health service will not be able to recruit and retain the nurses and midwives Ireland needs. That means more overcrowding and pressure on staff, with patients suffering as a result.”

She said the INMO remained open to further discussion with the Government .

INMO PresidentMartina Harkin-Kelly said: “We are proud to be a democratic union, and now it is up to members to have their say. This conference has recommended that member reject the government’s insufficient, divisive proposals.”