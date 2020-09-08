Incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland drops below UK

The incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland has dropped below that of the UK, according to figures from the European Centre for Disease Control.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence of the virus stands at 33.8 today per 100,000 population, down from 34.7 the previous day, the latest ECDC analysis shows.

The UK’s incidence figures, meanwhile, moved up to 35.2, from 32.3 on Monday.

The ECDC data lag slightly behind Irish figures, which have increased in recent days.

Spain, the worst-affected country in Europe, continues to suffer a surge in cases with incidence rising from 240.6 to 255.9 in the space of a day.

In Ireland, four counties have an incidence of 57-60 cases per 100,000 population - Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary and Limerick, according to the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Within Dublin, the highest incidence is now in Dublin South-East, at 69.5.

Of 1,672 cases in the past fortnight, 55 were hospitalised. The only patient admitted to ICU was a child aged under five.

Meanwhile, there are 48 confirmed cases in hospitals, including six in intensive care units, according to the Health Service Executive.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reported 207 admitted patients waiting for beds this morning.

The Irish Medical Organisation says there has been a surge in the number of children attending GPs for assessment for possible Covid-19.