Hundreds protest HSE closure of inpatient services at Carrick-on-Suir hospital

Hundreds of people turned out in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, on Saturday to protest against the HSE decision to end inpatient services including hospice care at the town’s hospital.

The HSE said it would be be converting St Brigid’s District Hospital into a community health centre for chronic disease management, specialising in diabetes supports.

The hospital serves parts of Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny and had been used for hospice care. This ended earlier this year when it was designated as a step-down unit for Covid-19 patients.

Eddie Reade, a member of the town’s Save Our Services group, put the high turnout down to “surprise and anger” over the HSE’s decision to end inpatient services.

The news of the hospital’s new role came as a “massive blow” to locals this week, according to Dr John O’Flanagan. “I think people honestly believed locally that the hospital would reopen. There’s a huge sense of local ownership over it,” the GP said.

Campaigners estimate donations from the community towards the hospice stretch into six figures.

The protest heard from Genevieve Cooney, whose mother was a palliative care patient in the hospital. “We couldn’t care for her at home, her condition was too serious, and we feel that the people of Carrick have fundraised and contributed, and now they want to close the hospital.”

The facility can care for up to 16 patients and it is understood almost 30 staff have been redeployed to other HSE facilities in Waterford and Tipperary during lockdown.

The crowd included several TDs from Tipperary and Waterford, with Independent Mattie McGrath saying the nearest palliative care beds in Tipperary are almost 30 miles west of Carrick. Patients from north Co Waterford will travel to University Hospital Waterford.

“An awful lot of people don’t drive so they may not be able to visit their sick relatives all that easily,” Ms Cooney said.

A spokesman for South East Community Healthcare said it has taken the decision to discontinue short stay inpatient care “in light of current infection prevention and best practice”, with the layout of the premises also adding to its decision. The hospital features “narrow hallways, inadequate space and facilities” in two wards of five beds each, according to the spokesman.