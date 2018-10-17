Hundreds of women to get CervicalCheck awards, Harris says

Awards will be made to hundreds of women in the CervicalCheck controversy over the State’s failure to disclose the results of an audit of their smear tests, Minister for Health Simon Harris has confirmed.

Mr Harris said the State will not contest liability for the non-disclosure of audit results to the women by the CervicalCheck programme because “it was wrong”.

The number of women who were not informed of the audit result until controversy erupted this year currently stands at 221, but is expected to rise.

The women had originally been given the all-clear on their smear tests but after they subsequently developed cancer, an audit of the earlier tests was carried out, resulting in their re-categorisation.

For some, the change might have altered their treatment and the outcome of their cancer. Twenty of the women have since died.

Mr Harris said the level of award for non-disclosure would be determined by the chairperson appointed to a compensation tribunal the Government intends to establish shortly. This would enable these cases to be fast-tracked.

He said the tribunal,which was proposed in a report by Mr Justice Charles Meenan this week, would take a number of months to establish as primary legislation would be required.

Mr Justice Meenan proposed that hearings on the women’s cases take place in private, in a less formal setting than a courtroom.

Adversarial

Responding to criticisms that the proposed process is overly adversarial, the Minister said it was “right and proper” that women alleging negligence in the reading of their tests should have to prove negligence.

But this did not mean procedures had to be adversarial. “It’s about experts exchanging reports, and mediation,” he said.

The process would be significantly different from court, with a lot of preparatory work done in advance of a hearing.

Mr Harris has told fellow ministers the cost of establishing and operating the tribunal will be “significant”.

There are currently 72 active cases where legal proceedings related to the CervicalCheck programme have been initiated, Mr Harris has told the Cabinet in a confidential memorandum. Another five potential cases are pending while one has been closed.

Mr Justice Meenan had been tasked by the Minister with devising an alternative to the courts system for dealing with claims arising out of CervicalCheck. His proposal provides for hearings to be held in private, in a less formal environment than a court process. Participation would be voluntary.

A right of appeal to the High Court would remain and a fast-track mechanism would apply where liability was not being contested. Parties would be entitled to legal representation, so plaintiffs would be subject to cross-examination.

Cian O’Carroll, the solicitor representing many of the women, likened the proposed tribunal to “the High Court with closed doors”.

Holding proceedings in private would encourage defendants - likely to be the testing laboratories and/or the HSE - to cross-examine women more aggressively than they would in open court, he predicted.

“The media focus has been crucial in this up to now,” said Mr O’Carroll. “My preference would be to deal with cases in the public courtroom, but to give plaintiffs the protection of anonymity.”