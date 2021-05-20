HSE working to fix issues with online vaccine registration portal

Some people are having difficulty with online registrations for Covid-19 vaccines , the HSE has said.

The organisation tweeted that it was “working hard to fix issues. Please try again later”. Some Twitter usesrs have told the HSE they are unable to get past the Eircode verification page .

The vaccine portal opened on Thursday for people aged 48. On Friday, 47-year-olds can sign up, and so on until 45-year-olds can access the system on Sunday.

The HSE said people can sign up by phoning 01-2408787.

It is unclear if this issue is related to the ongoing cyberattack which had not up to this point impacted the online vaccine registration.