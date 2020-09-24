HSE winter plan: €1.5bn to be spent on PPE and 12,500 extra staff to be hired

The Health Service Executive expects to spend more than €1.5 billion on personal protective equipment against Covid-19 between now and the end of next year, according to its winter plan.

An additional €415 million is needed for the rest of this year, and a further €1.155 billion next year, although the HSE is hoping for some price reductions “as markets soften”.

The plan, which was unveiled in Dublin on Thursday, envisages the recruitment of an additional 12,500 staff.

More than 570 new hospital beds are to be provided under plan which involves additional spending of €200 million in the rest of this year and €400 in the early months of next year. This compares to funding of under €40 million in the HSE’s previous Winter Plan.

A total of 4.76 million additional home support hours above existing levels are to be provided by next April and the number of community assessment hubs is being increased from seven to 20 by March, under the plan.

Under an arrangement still being negotiated with private hospitals, it is envisaged the HSE will have access to their capacity in the event of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

There will also be access to private hospital capacity to address the provision of ongoing care by the HSE, as well as the provision of elective care for public patients experiencing delays given the growth in waiting lists.

This initiative aims to provide 10,000 out-patients appointments, 3,000 inpatient procedures, 18,000 day-case procedures and 3,000 gastrointestinal scopes.

Planned additional bed capacity includes 251 acute beds and 89 sub-acute beds this year and an additional 232 acute beds in the first three months of next year.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, who was due to launch the plan, is unwell and did not attend.

Minister of State for mental health and older people Mary Butler said the investment of over €600 million in the winter plan showed how seriously the Government took the challenges ahead.

Ms Butler, who had a speaking engagement in the Seanad, left after her speech without taking take questions from reporters.