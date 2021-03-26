HSE will investigate gathering of dossiers on children with autism, says Reid

HSE director general Paul Reid has said that the organisation will investigate details of the Department of Health’s actions in maintaining dossiers of sensitive information on children with autism who were involved in legal actions against the State.

Trust must be the cornerstone of the health service, Mr Reid told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. Mr Reid was speaking after a whistleblower at the department disclosed the practice to RTÉ’s Prime Time programme.

The dossiers, which include the sensitive medical and educational information of children involved in long-dormant court cases, are believed to have been built and maintained over a number of years by the Department of Health without the knowledge or consent of parents.

Shane Corr, a senior civil servant at the department, told the programme he made protected disclosures to his superiors highlighting the existence of detailed sensitive files being held on legal cases and was later told an external investigator’s report raised no concerns. “It is mind boggling the information that’s available to Government departments and how they use it in this case is frankly shocking,” he said.

Mr Reid said after seeing the RTÉ Investigates report, he had sought information and would follow through.

Nothing could be right about the sharing of sensitive information inappropriately, he added. “If it has been done we will get to the bottom of it.”

He said it could not happen that confidentiality was broken.

On the same programme the Children’s Ombudsman, Niall Muldoon said that while the actions of the Department of Health may have been lawful, they were “absolutely not” appropriate.

It was not appropriate that private information was being gathered solely with the purpose of putting pressure on families to drop legal cases, he said.

Mr Muldoon added that he was concerned that such actions were systemic as the files remained open for years through different staff.

The actions of the Department of Health were an abuse of power, he said and he wanted to know if similar actions had happened in other cases involving children, maternity cases or school issues.

Mr Muldoon said he wanted the practice to stop as it had to be damaging to the trust people had in services. He said the question had to be asked as to who gathered the information and why.

Consent

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee on Friday said she did not like what she had seen on the programme. As a private citizen she said she presumed that any medical consultation was private and the only way any information from it could be shared was with her consent.

The Department of Health needed time to respond, she said. But in the meantime she wanted the review conducted by a senior counsel to be published.

“We need to see on what legal basis they made decisions,” she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

The families involved needed to be satisfied with any response from the department, she said.

Speaking earlier, Sinn Féin’s health spokesman David Cullinane called for an independent inquiry into the actions of the Department of Health.

Mr Cullinane on Friday said a non-statutory investigation similar to the Scally inquiry into CervicalCheck in its scope and duration, should be carried out into the department’s actions.

It was alarming that very sensitive information was being kept because parents had taken legal action to get the services their children needed, the TD told the same programme.

Co-operation

RTÉ Investigates reported that the work was done with the co-operation of the Health Service Executive and the department, and involved detailed information sourced directly from confidential consultations that the children and their families had with doctors and other professionals.

Mr Cullinane said he did not believe the department’s actions were appropriate or acceptable; they were unethical and there was no justification for that type of information being stored. It was all highly sensitive and disturbing for the families, he said.

The secretary general of the Department of Health should come before the Oireachtas Committee on health to answer questions about what had happened, he said. The questions surrounded what exactly had happened, was the process ongoing, why was it done and what type of information was being stored.

The actions of the department were “a monumental breach of trust” he said.

Meanwhile, the deputy chief executive of autism charity As I Am, Fiona Ferris, said questions needed to be answered “internally and externally” about the actions of the department.

This was “yet another breach of trust”.

The actions of the department would raise concerns for families and would make them question their trust in the team working with their children.

There was a need for a full legal review along with an examination of the culture and ethics surrounding the action, she said.

The Department of Health has said it was made aware of the RTÉ investigation last year and initiated an independent review of its practices.

On Thursday evening, the department moved to reassure parents, families and other interested parties that it “never unlawfully held sensitive medical and educational information of children involved in dormant court cases”.

In a statement issued just hours before the programme aired, it said it was conscious of the “impact that these headlines will have on affected families”.

It has undertaken to engage with stakeholders in the coming days to address any concerns.

“It is normal practice for defendants [of] litigation to gather and maintain appropriate information in order to obtain legal advice and/or defend the proceedings. This is necessary to protect the public interest and is a normal practice for the management of litigation,” it said.

After being made aware of the programme last year, the department said it commissioned an unnamed senior counsel to carry out a review, which was completed in November and which identified no breaches of data protection law.