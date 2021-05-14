HSE shuts down IT systems amid significant cyber attack

There has been “a significant ransomware attack” on the Health Service Executive’s (HSE) IT systems.

The HSE said it has taken the “precaution” of shutting down all its IT systems in order to “protect them from this attack and to allow us fully assess the situation with our own security partners”

“We apologise for inconvenience caused to patients and to the public and will give further information as it becomes available,” the HSE said on Friday.

The system for Covid-19 vaccinations has not been affected and appointments are going ahead as planned.

Meanwhile, most appointments at the Rotunda Maternity Hospital in Dublin on Friday have been cancelled due to the major cyber attack.

The only exception is for patients who are 36 weeks pregnant or later or if it is an emergency.

“The Rotunda Maternity Hospital is experiencing a major ransom ware/cyber attack which is effecting all of the hospital’s electronic systems and records,” the hospital said in a statement.

“Staff at the hospital are working to resolve the issue. All appointments have been cancelled for today Friday, May 14th.

“The only exception are for patients who are 36 weeks or over pregnant. Otherwise you are asked not to attend at the Rotunda unless it is an emergency.”

The hospital added that it will provide updated information as soon as possible.

The Master of the Rotunda Maternity Hospital Professor Fergal Malone said that it was discovered overnight that there had been a ransomware cyber attack on the electronic records system which meant that all computer systems had to be shut down.

The hospital had a contingency plan in place and will be using a paper based system on Friday which will slow down the process, but all patients are safe, he told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

Prof Malone said the hospital was asking that everyone who had an outpatient appointment today not to attend unless they were over 36 weeks as a precaution.

All the equipment within the hospital was fully operational and the only thing they could not do was to log into electronic records as the system had been taken offline, he said.

They had reverted to paper based record keeping and all records will be completed by hand using paper. This will mean that through-put will be much slower, he added.

Professor Malone pointed out that all four of the country’s main maternity hospitals used electronic registration systems.

He said the focus at the Rotunda Hospital will be on keeping the daily operation going and keeping patients safe.

Routine checks and scans cannot go ahead on Friday and will be rescheduled to next week so that the hospital can focus on those who need immediate care, he added.

Inpatient records are accessible through the paper based system and all care will continue as usual. “It is the pace that is the problem,” he said.

Prof Malone said it was fortunate that the cyber attack happened before the weekend when outpatient services were not scheduled, “but babies are born on weekends too”.