HSE says it expects fewer than expected Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna

The Health Service Executive has said it expects a reduction in deliveries of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine next month.

It was reported on Friday that several European countries, including France and Italy, were told to expect shortfalls in the quantities of the vaccine to be delivered next month.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said that it had engaged with Moderna “to establish the available supply forecast”.

While there is not expected to be any reduction in the scheduled delivery for next week, of 6,000 doses, the spokeswoman said: “We expect a reducation in subsequent deliveries in February.

“We remain engaged with the manufacturer to understand the scale of these reductions.”

Ireland has pre-ordered 875,000 doses of the vaccine. The shot has already been used in Ireland, primarily on GPs who were vaccinated this month in advance of their anticipated involvement in administering the rollout.

The spokeswoman said that while the HSE can plan for different scenarios with regard to vaccine volumes and deliveries “we cannot provide certainty at this time”.

“The projected volumes and deliveries of vaccines remain subject to change. Notice for delivery can be short, so we must be in a position to respond quickly. This underlines the fluidity of the process of rolling out vaccines against evolving information, in a constantly changing landscape.”