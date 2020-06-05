HSE says contacts of confirmed cases four times more likely to get Covid-19

Contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19 are four times more likely to test positive for the disease, according to new figures from the Health Service Executive.

The vast majority of close contacts who are testing positive have no symptoms, it has also emerged.

Meanwhile, the numbers attending hospital emergency departments are almost back to “normal” levels, and activity is higher than usual for over-75s, the HSE says.

Emergency departments are busier treating older people than they were last year for the first time since the pandemic began, HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said.

Both attendances and admissions of over 75-year-olds to emergency departnents were up almost 4 per cent last week on the same period in 2019, she said.

For all patients, attendances are now within 9 per cent of last year’s figures, and admissions within 6 per cent, Ms O’Connor told the weekly HSE briefing on Covid-19.

Last week, 21,000 people were tested for the virus, with 1.7 per cent proving positive; the total capacity is 100,000 tests a week.

While turnaround times have significantly improved, there are “significant outliers” in the figures, HSE chief executive Paul Reid acknowledged.

The median “end-to-end” turnaround time from testing to contact tracing improved to 2 days last week, from 3.2 days the week before. For hospital cases, this figure is 1.7 days, while in the community it is 2.3 days.

The HSE has a target to report 90 per cent of tests within three days but this was achieved in only 82 per cent of cases last week. Mr Reid said “outliers” were “pulling us back”.

Since May 19th, contacts of confirmed cases are being tested regardless of whether they are symptomatic or not. Over the last week, 322 close contacts were tested, with a positivity rate of 7.2 per cent.

This means the rate of positive tests among close contacts is four times the level in the general population, Mr Reid pointed out.

Of the 24 contacts who tested positive, 87 per cent were asymptomatic, and only 13 per cent were showing symptoms of the disease.

Mr Reid said the HSE hoped to launch its contact tracing app later this month once it had received Government approval.

The attorney general has approved the data protection aspects of the app, which are currently under consideration with the office of the data protection commission, he said.

As controls are eased, the public needs to strengthen their personal vigilance for the virus, Mr Reid urged. This involved “doing the simple things well”, including social distancing, respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene.

“We owe it to everyone to take personal responsibility more than ever,” Mr Reid said.

There were 140 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital on Friday morning, 85 per cent down from the peak in mid-April, and many hospitals now have no confirmed cases.

ICU numbers stand at 37, down 77 per cent on the peak on April 9th.

Four out of five beds are now occupied by non-Covid patients, and the rest by patients with the disease.

However, while non-Covid services were returning, these would be less efficient than in the past due to the need for infection control, and would be managed in a different way, Mr Reid said.

Mr Reid said 21 outbreaks of Covid-19 were reported last week, compared to 49 the previous week. This was the lowest number of outbreaks since mid-March.

Two-thirds of meat plant workers infected with the virus have now returned to work, public health doctor Mary Mannix told the briefing.

A total of 1,054 cases in 20 meat plants have been reported, and 15 of these remain under active investigation, she said.

Mass testing has been carried out in eight plants due to the level of transmission of the disease.

While all workplace contact tracing has been completed, about 90 per cent of tracing in the community has been completed, she said. In one facility, this figure was at 60-70 per cent.

In some cases, the number provided for contacts was incorrect, or no-one answered, she said.