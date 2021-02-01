HSE refuses to publish report on flawed orthodontic treatment

A small number of orthodontic patients in the greater Dublin area have been contacted by the Health Service Executive (HSE) after an audit found shortcomings in their treatment.

The HSE is still refusing, however, to publish a highly critical report by UK experts into allegations that children’s teeth were damaged by its orthodontic services 20 years ago.

According to the original allegations by orthodontic consultant Ted McNamara, some children had braces left in for longer than intended – in some cases over a year – leading to damage to the surface of their teeth.

Others allegedly suffered wires protruding into their gums while some had to get false teeth because excessive spaces were created when specialist appliances were left in place too long.

The audit of more than 7,500 records by dental experts found that in 16 cases, records did not include a documented end-point to the patient’s treatment with braces.

1999-2002

“As a precaution, we have written to the patients concerned to discuss our findings with them and offer a dental review should this be necessary,” the HSE told Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall in reply to a parliamentary question.

Ms Shortall had sought a copy of the 2015 report by two UK specialists into the HSE orthodontic service, which was commissioned on foot of complaints relating to the period 1999-2002.

The HSE told Ms Shortall this was a “scoping report” to advise on possible actions to determine whether there was a risk of harm to patients.

“The HSE cannot as a matter of course commit to the publication or otherwise of such reports prior to their completion, as the benefits of publication must be balanced with the requirement for patient confidentiality, and our obligation to afford natural justice to all other parties concerned.”

‘Robust audit’

The timeline for the audit of files has been “protracted”, according to the HSE. “While it is regrettable that this work has taken so long to progress, the priority of the HSE at all times has been for a robust audit on which to base any further action required.”

Ms Shortall said the timeline for answers about the allegations of malpractice “has been drawn out to the point of being absurd”.

“It has already been nearly two decades since the initial allegation was made, and the public has still not seen the 2015 report nor the full results from the more recent audit of patient files.

“The extended delay is damaging to confidence in our health service and fails to meet the requirement for accountability.”