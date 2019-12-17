HSE receives €50m cash injection for key services

The Health Service Executive has been given another €50 million to fund services for older people, disability and hospices.

The additional Government funding announced in the HSE service plan will also be used to relieve hospital overcrowding in winter, on homelessness projects and for the first State-funded IVF (fertility treatment) scheme.

The health service budget next year will be €17.056 billion, a 6.3 per cent increase on 2019 funding, according to the plan published on Tuesday.

However, the current health service is “not fit for the future needs of our population”, HSE chairman Ciaran Devane warns in a foreword to the plan. “A rising population with increasing numbers of both younger and older people is happening at a time of the development of better, more complex and expensive care.”

Current levels of service in health will be maintained next year “as far as possible” in 2020, the plan states. And while funding is being increased by about €1 billion, this does not cover the costs of additional service activity next year to deal with “demographic, technology, unmet need and other pressures on the system”, amounting to €420 million, and the cost of other developments specifically funded within the additional €1 billion.

“This indicates that in addition to benefitting from some significant additional investments, the HSE will also have to manage a level of financial challenge in 2020.”

HSE director general Paul Reid said he was “quite happy” with the funding for next year, and specifically referred to the provision of an additional one million hours of home help.

Hospitals are operating ahead of approved employment levels and will need to reduce pay costs in order to manage available resources next year, the plan warns.

Under the plan, 45,000 patients aged over 75 years are to received “structure routing chronic disease care” in the community, for conditions such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and heart disease.

Previously announced plans to provide free GP care for under eights are to be “progressed” in conjunction with the Department of Health.

More than €70 million, including €26 million from additional funding, is to be provided for the Fair Deal nursing home scheme, which will support a further 1,300 people by the end of 2020. The current four-week waiting time for the scheme is to be maintained through next year, according to the plan.

What about disability services?

Meanwhile, 55 in-patient palliative care beds are to be provided in four units in counties Waterford, Mayo, Wicklow and Kildare.

In disability services, €5 million will be spent on providing 40,000 additional personal hours, and 1,200 new placements will be provided for young people due to leave school or rehabilitative training. An additional 100 therapy posts are to be filled with the aim of reducing waiting times for people awaiting an assessment of need.

In 2020, services will shift from the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum to the new National Forensic Mental Health facility in Portrane. Some 130 of its 170 beds will be opened by the end of the year.