HSE predicts difficult winter ahead as three die of flu

The Health Service Executive has predicted a difficult winter ahead for the health service as it announced that the flu season has officially begun.

Three people have died so far this winter from the flu virus and 12 have been admitted to intensive care, according to the HSE. Most cases among those aged 65 years and up.

Last week, there were 143 cases of the virus, bringing the total this winter to 324, HSE officials said at a briefing on Thursday.

Flu has come earlier and stronger than usual this season and, combined with respiratory virus outbreaks, norovirus (vomiting bug) cases and the worst mumps outbreak in a decade, it has served to put the health service under even more pressure than is expected during the winter period.

The number of patients on trolleys last week was up one-third on the same week last year, while attendances at hospital emergency departments were up over 5 per cent. Admissions are down slightly, however, indicating more patients are being treated in the ED, or leaving early.

The trend is driven by increased demand from over-65s, who are disproportionately hit by the flu and are more likely to be attend ED.

This in turn has led to an increase in the number of clinically well patients remaining in hospital because no stepdown facilities can be found for them. Such delayed transfers of care reached 702 last week, up almost 50 on the previous week.

This year’s flu vaccine is a good match for the predominant strain currently circulating - A - and it is not too late to get it, HSE officials stressed.

Some 107 new beds promised by Minister for Health Simon Harris earlier this week will not come available until mid-January, officials said, but other measures being taken to help the system cope include the scheduling of additional MRI sessions in Galway and longer opening hours for some local injury units.

Doctors anyone who gets flu to stay at home, rest, drink plenty of fluids and use over-the-counter remedies to ease symptoms. At-risk groups should contact their GP.

HSE officials also emphasised that older people should make themselves “winter-ready” by using well-fitting shoes to prevent falls, considering getting a personal alarm, going to the doctor for a check-up and taking measure to prevent falls at home.

“We’re heading into a difficult winter, when the system is already challenged. But people can help us in the health service by taking preventative strategies to stay well,” said HSE national clinical advisor Dr Vida Hamilton.