HSE online vaccine registration portal resumes after glitch

The HSE says its online vaccine registration portal is back running as normal after technical issues on Thursday morning.

Earlier the HSE said some people were having difficulty with online registrations for Covid-19 vaccines . Some Twitter users told the HSE they are unable to get past the Eircode verification page .

The HSE said “online registration is back up and running. We apologise for the inconvenience”.

Some 76,000 people registered online for vaccinations on Wednesday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said. Registrations opened for people aged 49 on Wednesday.

The vaccine portal opened on Thursday for people aged 48. On Friday, 47-year-olds can sign up, and so on until 45-year-olds can access the system on Sunday.

The HSE said people can sign up by phoning 01-2408787.

It is unclear if this issue was related to the ongoing cyberattack which had not up to this point impacted the online vaccine registration