HSE may be impacted for six months by cyber attack, says Reid

Hospitals are still operating with “one hand tied behind their back” as the cyber attack on the health service could take several months to fully fix, Health Service Executive (HSE) chief executive Paul Reid has signalled.

While a “very significant number” of systems were back up after last month’s ransomware attack, Mr Reid said there remains “reasonable constraints on our hospital and community services”.

Some are still unable to access real time information on patients or transfer information between hospitals.

While progress has been made restoring an information system that links GPs to the health service, Mr Reid said “in many cases many of our hospitals have one hand tied behind their back”.

Speaking to RTÉs Morning Ireland, he suggested it could take as long as six months for the systems to fully recover.

“I spoke to a lot of organisations who have been through a cyber attack in the UK,” he said.

“The Environmental Protection Agency in Scotland — (there was) six months of an impact in terms of fully getting all of the services stabilised.

“So we are weeks into it.

“I appreciate people’s forbearance with us, and patients are being very supportive of us, but we are still working this through and we are making good progress every week.”

Mr Reid urged anyone waiting for a second dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to make an appointment as the programme escalates over the coming weeks.

The HSE is administering around 100,000 second jabs of the vaccine every week, and expects to have worked through the 450,000 still waiting for another dose by the middle of July.

Mr Reid said a second dose gives 92 per cent protection against hospitalisation for the more infectious Delta variant of Covid-19.

With around 3.25 million doses of all vaccines administered in Ireland to date, around 58 per cent of the population have received one jab and 28 per cent have had both.

Mr Reid expects the percentage figures to rise into the high 60s for one dose and “well into” the 30s for two doses by early July.

“The benefits we are seeing are extremely strong already,” he said.

“Today, we have 55 positive inpatient cases in hospital with Covid, and 23 in ICU.

“Just remember the dark days in January when there were 2,000 people in hospital and over 212 in ICUs.”

He added: “While we have that concern about the Delta variant, I think we should stand back and recognise the very strong benefits we are seeing from the vaccination programme.”