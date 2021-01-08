HSE looking at online appointments programme for vaccinations

The HSE is looking at developing systems that would allow patients schedule their appointments for the Covid-19 vaccine online, chief operations officer, Anne O’Connor has said.

However, the priority remained to have nursing home residents and frontline staff vaccinated in the coming weeks, she told Newstalk Breakfast.

As more of the vaccine becomes available the speed of the vaccination programme will be increased, she said. At present it was limited by supply. She dismissed a suggestion that the HSE should seek to procure supplies of the vaccine itself outside the EU programme.

Ms O’Connor explained that procurement was being done at EU level and the country operated on a “whole of Government approach”. Supply was being managed by the Government (through the EU) and that was not something the HSE could do, she said.

Hospitals were “coping” at present, she added. On Thursday night there were 1,076 Covid patients with 101 in ICU. The hospitals were coping because they had scaled back on other work, but growth in the numbers of patients requiring ICU beds was inevitable and it could reach 300-400, she warned.

All the hospitals had a crisis plan which they could activate to allow them “the capacity to surge into other areas” said Ms O’Connor.

The current situation was further hampered, she pointed out, by the fact that 2,700 staff were at present unavailable to work across acute and community services because they either had the virus or were close contacts.