HSE does not believe WBS hospital projects have ‘structural’ defects

The Health Service Executive (HSE) does not believe any of the hospital projects built by Co Tyrone construction company Western Building Systems (WBS) are affected by structural problems, amid concerns over some of the firm’s school projects.

The HSE is carrying out further checks and is expected to provide an update to the Department of Health shortly. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said initial indications were that health projects built by WBS were not affected.

Safety checks are being conducted over the coming days on more than 40 schools built over the past decade or more by WBS following the closure of three schools this week. The company has built at least 10 major units in Irish hospitals.

At Beaumont Hospital in Dublin alone, WBS has constructed a psychiatric inpatient unit, a two-storey cystic fibrosis unit and a four-storey acute medical admissions centre comprising bed wards, high dependency units and isolation cubicles.

An MRI nuclear medical facility at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin was built by WBS using a “fast-track panelised build solution”, according to the firm’s website. An oncology building was constructed off-site using a modular building system.

Psychiatric facility

Its other Irish hospital projects include a two-storey administrative building at St James’s Hospital in Dublin and a two-storey psychiatric facility at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Smaller projects include lab accommodation at St Finbarr’s Hospital in Cork and a modular building at the Royal Hospital, Donnybrook in Dublin. WBS also completed projects in the Mater and Royal Victoria hospitals in Belfast, as well as a day surgery unit in Co Kilkenny.

Department of Education officials are planning to work around the clock over the coming days in the hope that schools and parents will have certainty over whether their schools will re-open after the mid-term break.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh acknowledged the timeline was very tight, but said all available resources were being used to complete the safety checks. He said there was no indication all 40 schools would close, although it was likely that the number with serious structural problems would grow.

Officials are also involved in an urgent search for temporary accommodation for students who are already affected by school closures.