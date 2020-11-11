HSE denies reports that thousands of flu-vaccine doses missing

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has denied reports that hundreds of thousands of doses of the flu vaccine have gone missing.

Dr Colm Henry, the HSE’s chief clinical officer, said 50,000 doses of the vaccine has been held back to ascertain “where the gaps are” in terms of distribution.

Dr Henry said 1.3 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed to date, an increase of 20 per cent on the same time last year, with over 700,000 of those administered.

“It’s normal for a lag time between us distributing the vaccine to GPs and pharmacies and records coming back as to who’s been administered,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday.

“What we want to find out is where the greatest level of demand is, we’re very clear about those priority groups as per the WHO recommendations namely older people, over 65 years, healthcare workers in direct contact with patients and other groups, that’s where we want to focus our remaining stock that we normally hold back.

“So, no vaccines have disappeared. We’ve held back, as we normally do every year, in a year of unprecedented demand, 50,000 so we can ascertain where the gaps are, where the priority groups are most needful of this vaccine and then distribute these remaining 50,000 by the end of November.”

Dr Henry said the HSE is seeing “unprecedented levels of demand” for doses of the flu vaccine from at-risk groups, which is “good”.

He said from the records received from GPs and pharmacies, over 400,000 vaccines have been administered to over 65s, an increase of 100,000 from the same time last year.

More than 100,000 children have been administered the vaccine, and more than 220,000 people with chronic diseases aged less than 65 have received the vaccine, he said.

“We’re getting a mixed picture from general practices and pharmacies – what we’re doing now is trying to find out who has stock in place so we can address those remaining priority groups and who is short of stock so we can distribute the remaining 50,000 which we normally hold back to those practices, those pharmacies who have priority groups yet to receive the vaccine,” Dr Henry added.