HSE apologises over letter concerning mental health services in north Dublin

The HSE has apologised after a letter incorrectly stated primary care mental health services were to be withdrawn in north Dublin.

A copy of what appears to be a HSE letter dated May 13th said services from Donaghmede, Raheny, Edenmore and Kilbarrack were to be withdrawn due to “high referral numbers”.

The letter was circulated on Twitter by a GP: “Received on my desk this morning. Speechless can @HSELive @SimonHarrisTD @LeoVaradkar please explain? https://twitter.com/dladhimself/status/1129338492247527424

A HSE spokeswoman said: “Community Health Organisation Dublin North City and County wishes to express their sincere apologies for the incorrect information that issued in this letter. It does not represent the factual position.”

CHO Dublin North City and County has confirmed that community mental health services for Kilbarrack are not affected, and clients can continue to be referred directly to the community mental health team in Kilbarrack by their GP.

The spokeswoman said the letter related to a service provided by a clinical nurse specialist in primary care who is funded by Dublin North Mental Health Service.

“Her role is to assess, triage and accept appropriate referrals of patients presenting at GP (Primary Care) with mild-moderate depression. This service is an early-intervention service for patients, and can lead to prevention in requiring specialist secondary mental health service or referrals to the community mental health team.”

The spokeswoman added that any member of the public or GP who received this letter would be contacted during Monday and Tuesday of next week to ensure that they were provided with correct information.