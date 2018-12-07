HPV vaccine to be offered to boys from start of school year in 2019

The HPV vaccine is to be offered to teenage boys as well as girls, after the move was recommended by the State’s health watchdog.

Hiqa concluded that the Human Papillomavirus vaccine, which it confirmed was safe, should be extended to boys, while Minister for Health Simon Harris has indicated it will become available next year. It is understood it will be in place for the beginning of the new school year in September 2019.

The existing vaccine for 12-13-year-old girls, which protects against four types of HPV, should be replaced by a vaccine giving wider protection against nine types of the virus for both boys and girls, it suggests.

Infection with HPV is implicated in a number of cancers, including cervical, vaginal, anal and penile cancer, as well as anogenital warts.

“Funding has already been made available in the budget to facilitate the introduction of this initiative in 2019, subject to a favourable recommendation being made in the assessment report,” Mr Harris said in a statement.

“The content of the assessment report will be reviewed by officials in my Department and I expect to make an announcement on this proposal shortly.”

The minister added: “The efficacy of vaccination is well documented. The virtual eradication of smallpox and elimination of polio; increased protection for women and girls against cervical cancer; protection of the vulnerable against influenza - all are due to vaccination.

“There have been attempts to spread fear and scaremonger. This came to light here in when there was an attempt to link the HPV vaccine with serious side effects. This continues to be a problem for member states,” Mr Harris said while attending an EU council meeting on health in Brussels.

The cost over five years of rolling out this “gender-neutral nine-talent” vaccine is estimated at €11.66 million, according to the study by the Health Information and Quality Authority.

Since the healthcare budget is finite, switching to a gender-neutral vaccination would require the reallocation of resources from others areas, it warns.

However, separate from cost-effectiveness arguments, other factors, including ethical ones, need to be considered in relation to including boys in the national HPV vaccination schedule, according to Hiqa.

Gender-neutral vaccination would provide protection to vulnerable groups not covered by the current girls-only programme, such as men who have sex with men.

“It would potentially improve vaccine resilience in the context of variable vaccine uptake at a local, national, and international level, thereby insulating our population from significant movements of individuals into and out of the country by providing direct protection to more individuals.”

The current HPV vaccination programme for girls dates from 2010. Uptake was initially over 80 per cent but dropped in the face of a sustained campaign by some parents who claimed, without scientific evidence, that the vaccine was responsible for chronic illness in hundreds of girls.

Uptake has since recovered to over 60 per cent and is expected to improve further over the coming years.

Hiqa’s director of health technology assessment, Dr Máirín Ryan, said: “The burden of HPV-related disease is substantial, with HPV responsible for approximately 1 in every 20 cases of cancer across the world. This assessment demonstrates that the HPV vaccine provides effective primary prevention against HPV infection and HPV-related disease, and that the vaccine is safe.”

The Hiqa review says the vaccine has been demonstrated across numerous studies to be safe and effective in preventing HPV infection in both girls and boys.