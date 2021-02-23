How ‘truly in sight’ can the pandemic’s end really be?
State’s softly-softly approach comes amid ongoing gloom and fear around compliance
Grafton Street, February 22th: It may turn out the Taoiseach’s caution will be justified by future virus trends. But his announcement will do little to lift the national mood. Photograph: Gareth Chaney
“The end is now truly in sight,” said the Taoiseach in his televised announcement of at least six more weeks of lockdown, using the same phrase employed by the UK prime minister the night before.
The problem for Micheál Martin is that his “end” of the Covid-19 pandemic looks considerably further away than Boris Johnson’s at this moment.