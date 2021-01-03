Hospitals under ‘extreme pressure’ due to rising Covid-19 cases

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has warned hospitals are now under “extreme” pressure due to Covid-19.

The union said its members were concerned by a “major increase in the number of patients presenting, along with high levels of staff out on Covid leave or for self-isolation”.

IMMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said “the progress we made on keeping case numbers down seems to be completely undone.

“Covid is creating more patients while also depleting staffing. It’s a vicious combination. Staff are far more experienced than they were at the start of this pandemic, but the sheer numbers are difficult to cope with”.

There were 673 patients in hospital being treated by the virus on Sunday morning with 75 admissions and 23 discharges from hospital over the previous 24 hours.

This is more than double the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 a week earlier. The daily rate of hospitalisations is the highest since the pandemic began in March.

There were 56 seriously ill patients in intensive care units on Saturday night with 10 new admissions and one discharge over the previous 24 hours.

He said the Government had directed all non-essential hospital procedures to be postponed if hospitals reach capacity handling Covid-19 cases.

There were a further 3,394 cases of Covid-19 reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Saturday, almost double the highest number previously recorded in one day.

An additional four deaths were reported by Nphet, bringing to 2,252 the number Covid-19 related deaths. There have been 96,926 confirmed cases of the disease in the State.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the Government had given “clear directions” to the Department of Health and HSE that all non-essential medical electives or outpatient services be put on hold to ensure enough beds remain available for people with the virus. He added that about 1,500 beds, which became available over the Christmas period, should be kept free.

“What we’ve said to the hospitals and the health system is to keep them free, don’t fill them up again with procedures that could be put back for a later date because we could see we were facing into a real difficulty with this surge in numbers,” Mr Ryan told Newstalk’s On the Record with Gavan Reilly show on Sunday morning.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was “more important than ever that each and every one of us does what is being asked of us”. He tweeted on Sunday: “Stay home and strictly limit social contacts. We must do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable and those on the frontline.”

On Saturday night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the incidence rate of Covid-19 was as high, if not higher now than it was in March.

“Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious. Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care,” he said.