Hospitality sector is being made ‘pay for the sins of others’

The Government has been accused of making the hospitality sector “pay for the sins of others” and of being “on the verge of destroying” its own plan for living with Covid-19 three days after it was published.

Both publicans and restauranters have hit out at expected plans to ban indoor dining and to keep drink-only pubs closed. Dublin was preparing to enter Level 3 in the Government’s new plan later on Friday amid rising Covid-19 cases in the capital.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met on Thursday and recommended that Dublin move to Level 3 of the Government’s Living with Covid strategy. They have also recommended that pubs and restaurants which serve food will only be permitted to open in the capital if they have outdoor dining facilities or for takeaway services.

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the RAI said “we’re not the problem, the problem is in households”.

“This is effectively a hospitality lockdown,” Mr Cummins told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Friday.

Mr Cummins said the sector was shocked at the restrictions and that there had been no consultation with the sector. “We had no indication of what the restrictions would be,” he said.

With winter approaching the proposal in relation to outdoor dining would not mean anything, he said as the Irish hospitality sector was not “geared up” for such a service.

“This is about livelihoods. Businesses are now staring down the banks looking for loans to be paid, landlords looking for rent and suppliers looking to be paid. The industry is in crisis,” he added.

“The Government needs to step up to the plate and come up with an aid package if the restrictions come in tonight.”

Mr Cummins said that the hospitality sector wanted to do its part with regard to public health but they felt that the Government was targeting the sector with the least amount of cases.

“This will have huge ramifications for the industry,” he said.

Mr Cummins warned of job losses of between 30,000 and 50,000 in the county of Dublin adding “many small businesses will not recover”.

‘Pick and mix’

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), which represents publicans in Dublin, has accused the Government of undertaking a “pick and mix approach” to its Living with Covid strategy which “renders it meaningless”.

The LVA has pointed out that Level 3 of the plan states there will be “additional restrictions for indoor dining” for bars, cafes and restaurants, while Level 4 specifies “take away food or delivery” and “no indoor dining.”

It also states that ‘wet pubs’ can remain open at Levels 2 and 3 (with additional restrictions). The Government has already said that Dublin’s ‘wet pubs’ will not open with those in the rest of the country on Monday.

Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the LVA, said if the Government proceeds with the restrictions to limit pubs and restaurants in the capital to outdoor seating only, “effectively they will have destroyed their own plan within three days of publishing it.”

“They said this new plan was to offer the country and businesses certainty. At the announcement they said the country was at Level 2 but they were putting the non-food pubs of Dublin into Level 5 by keeping them closed. Now it looks like they are about to move most of Dublin to Level 3 but the pubs and restaurants will be put in Level 4,” Mr O’Keefe said.

“Effectively the Government and NPHET are adopting a pick and mix approach to the new national strategy which renders it meaningless. How is Irish society meant to function if the levels outlined in this plan are disregarded by it own authors within a matter of days?”

Mr O’Keefe said they are also seeking clarity from NPHET and the Government as to why they are “continuing to take action against the hospitality sector when the latest HSPC data clearly shows this isn’t where the problem lies”.

“There are zero open outbreaks in pubs. Compare that with the number of outbreaks in other workplaces or private houses,” he added.

“Yet it is pubs and restaurants who have abided by the regulations since the outset of this crisis which are the focus of additional restrictions. On what basis does that approach make sense? They are doing all they can to keep the pubs closed by default.