Hospital bed occupancy at 105% in Northern Ireland

Hospital bed occupancy in Northern Ireland is now at 105 per cent, the latest figures from the North’s Department of Health have shown.

With increasing pressures on the Northern Ireland health service due to Covid-19 and general winter pressures the department also reported on Wednesday afternoon that currently 457 patients are receiving treatment for coronavirus in hospitals in the North.

Of these 32 patients are being treated in intensive care with 25 of them on ventilators.

The department also recorded eight more Covid-19 deaths taking the total to 1,143. There were 510 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 59,631 cases.

On Tuesday pressure was so great at Antrim Area Hospital that 17 ambulances were queued up outside the hospital with no room inside to treat the patients. Instead medical staff assessed them in the ambulances.

The Northern Trust, which manages the hospital, reported that on Wednesday morning there were no ambulances waiting outside the emergency department (ED) at Antrim Area Hospital.

“The hospital remains under severe pressure with a total of 49 people in the ED, 42 who are waiting to be admitted. Thirty-two of those people have been waiting for more than 12 hours,” said a spokeswoman for the trust.

“This is not a situation that anyone wants to see and we sincerely apologise to the patients affected and their families. Staff are working very hard to try to manage the situation and maintain flow,” she said.

A joint statement is expected later on Wednesday from the British government and the administrations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales on whether, as planned, there will be extra relaxation of the Covid regulations in the period from December 23rd to December 27th.

Health expert Dr Gabriel Scally warned against any such easing of the restrictions. He warned that “disaster looms” in the North, while also criticising the decision to allow the retail and much of the hospitality sector, apart from “wet” pubs, to reopen last Friday (December 11th).

“The handling of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland beggars belief,” said Dr Scally, who is president of epidemiology and public health at the Royal Society of Medicine in London.

“The health service is on the brink of being overwhelmed, but efforts to prevent growth in cases have been relaxed. Shops, coffee shops, restaurants and bars serving food all open. Disaster looms,” he added.