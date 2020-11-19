Hospital-acquired cases of Covid-19 increase by more than 160%

Hospital-acquired cases of Covid-19 increased by more than 160 per cent in the first week of this month, with 100 patients contracting the virus in acute hospitals in one week alone, new figures from the Health Service Executive (HSE) show.

Health officials have warned that outbreaks in health care settings are of particular concern moving into the winter period.

At the weekly HSE briefing on Thursday, Martin Cormican, national lead for associated infection and antimicrobial resistance, said there were 38 incidences of patients acquiring Covid-19 while in hospital the week ending November 1st, and this rose to 100 in the week ending November 8th.

Prof Cormican said preventing the spread of infection in hospitals “is always hard” because it is a setting which requires “intense person-to-person interaction”.

“When a hospital has an outbreak you can get a large number of cases in a very short space of time. We know that Letterkenny, Limerick and Naas have been struggling with large outbreaks and so the numbers came up quite quickly,” he said.

Prof Cormican added that healthcare workers are asked to clean their hands 10 times an hour and that “one lapse in a 12-hour shift can spread infection”.

“Nobody is happy about the number going up, we’re not saying anyone is to blame, but we, as the HSE, are responsible and we are going to do everything we can to get those numbers better,” he added.

“We’re very concerned that the numbers are going up but we’re working to control it and part of controlling it is tracking it, engaging with the hospitals.”

Hospitals are now being more proactive when hospital-acquired cases arise, he said, as staff go looking for other possible patients who may also have contracted the virus in this manner.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said there are currently 290 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, 33 of whom are in intensive care units.

Some 65 per cent of the hospitalised cases are spread across seven hospitals — Letterkenny, University Hospital Limerick, Tallaght, St James’s, St Vincents, Drogheda and Beaumont — all of which have outbreaks to “various different degrees”.

“We know when it gets into healthcare settings, it’s hugely transmissible,” he added.

Over the last seven days, more than 75,370 tests have been processed, with an end-to-end turnaround time from referral to test result of 1.6 days where the test is negative, and 1.8 days when it is positive.

There was a “slight increase” in the positivity rate, which now stands at 4 per cent. Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said the R number has also increased slightly to between 0.7 and 0.9.

Asked why the trend of declining cases had “stalled”, despite Level 5 restrictions in place, Mr Reid acknowledged outbreaks in hospitals, but added that outbreaks in private households were “still very prevalent”.

“Community transmission is still a factor but households [are] the most prominent one. It varies between counties but overall, the trend we were seeing has stalled. In our serial testing, we are seeing marginal increases in serial testing in nursing homes and in one way that’s an early warning indication for us,” he said.

There are currently 105 outbreaks in nursing homes, however chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said “most of those are being managed very well”.

Mr Reid also announced that the HSE has issued a tender for submissions on antigen testing, having received over 30 offers from companies in recent weeks.