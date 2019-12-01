HIV diagnosis increasing in Ireland

Diagnosis of HIV in Ireland is increasing despite new initiatives to tackle the issue.

There have been 476 new diagnoses of HIV this year, compared to 447 in the same time period last year.

Ireland ranks almost double the European average, with higher numbers than during the Aids epidemic in the 1980s and 1990s.

According to the HIV/Aids surveillance in Europe 2008-2017 data, rates increased by 10 per cent or more in countries in both 2008 and 2017 in only three countries; Iceland, Ireland and Malta.

The numbers of new diagnoses continue to rise, despite the initial stages of the PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) HIV prevention programme being implemented by the Government after a review by the State’s health watchdog found the drug is highly effective at preventing HIV in people at substantial risk.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) said a formal PrEP programme would allow for a safe, effective and cost-saving environment, and the full roll out will be implemented next year and would be free for those enrolled.

A PrEP scheme card ensures prescriptions of the drug for those who are eligible, and a full screening every three months.

Noel Donnellon from group ACT UP Dublin said although there has been welcome movement on the issue, there is a long way to go.

“HIV rates are still high, the figures are always tweaked slightly, but we’re still at a higher rate than last year,” he said.

“However the PrEP programme has just started now, it hasn’t gone to full roll-out yet, but some people clinically eligible in the program can take part, and we’re seeing good take-up, so the hope is that will eventually affect figures.

According to new research conducted on behalf of Teva Pharmaceuticals Ireland, 87 per cent of people had never heard of PrEP.

Mr Donnellon said issues remain over access to the programme when the roll-out is implemented.

Cork is the only city without a specialised HIV-prevention clinic after plans for the practice at Cork University Hospital (CUH) stalled.

“The fact there is no clinic in Cork is an issue, the problem there is it was meant to be set up in CUH and it hasn’t materialised,” Mr Donnellon said.

“That’s forcing people into smaller clinics and GPs surgeries for clinics, and if you’re from rural areas or smaller towns that comes with it’s own set of issues.

“We’re in a long battle against stigma, when people see there’s more people in different careers, races and genders with HIV it helps.”

World Aids Day is on December 1st. Almost 10,000 people have been diagnosed with HIV in Ireland since the early 1980s. – PA