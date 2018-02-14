Highly processed food may lead to greater cancer ‘burden’

Rising consumption of highly processed foods such as ready meals and fizzy drinks “may drive an increasing burden of cancer in the next decades”, a new study suggests.

The possible association between these foods and cancer was identified in the study, which examined the medical history of more than 100,000 people and was carried out by researchers based in France and Brazil.

However, the connection is not definitive and further exploration is needed, according to the research, published by the BMJ.

Ultra-processed foods include packaged baked goods and snacks, fizzy drinks, sugary cereals, “ready meals” and reconstituted meat products – often containing high levels of sugar, fat, and salt – but lacking in vitamins and fibre.

They are thought to account for over 40 per cent of total daily energy intake in many developed countries, including Ireland.

A few studies have linked ultra-processed foods to higher risks of obesity, high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, but firm evidence linking intake to risk of disease is still scarce, the authors acknowledge.

The findings are based on 104,980 healthy French adults (22 per cent men; 78 per cent women) with an average age of 43 years who completed online dietary questionnaires, designed to measure intake of 3,300 different food items.

Risk factors

Foods were grouped according to the degree of processing and cases of cancer were identified from participants’ declarations – and validated by medical records and national databases.

Risk factors for cancer, such as age, sex, educational level, family history, smoking status and physical activity levels, were factored in. The results show that a 10 per cent increase in the proportion of ultra-processed foods in the diet was associated with increases of 12 per cent in the risk of overall cancer and 11 per cent in the risk of breast cancer. No significant association was found for prostate and colorectal cancers.

Prof Donal O’Shea, consultant endocrinologist at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, said the study provided “the clearest signal yet” that ultra-processed foods were linked to cancers, and were linked to common cancers in a young population. The connection with certain cancers but not all was also notable, he added.