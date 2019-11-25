Highest ever number of patients waiting on trolleys recorded at Limerick hospital

There were 85 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick on Monday morning, the highest figure ever recorded in an Irish hospital in a single day, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The INMO said 55 people were waiting on trolleys in the emergency department, while 30 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The previous record for the highest number of people waiting on trolleys in a single day was 82, also recorded in Limerick last month.

In total, 631 people were waiting on trolleys in hospital emergency departments or on wards across the country this morning, including 22 children.

Cork University Hospital had 52 patients waiting on trolleys, followed by Letterkenny University Hospital (47), Tallaght University Hospital (36) and University Hospital Galway (33).

Mary Fogarty, INMO assistant director of industrial relations for the region, said despite the “best efforts” of local staff, the situation in Limerick “continues to escalate”.

“The hospital is breaking records in the worst possible way. Promises of future improvement will not suffice. Real action is needed today,” she said.

“We simply do not have sufficient capacity. Without an increase in beds and the professionals to staff them, this problem will continue to escalate.

“Our members are on the frontline providing the best care they can - but the situation is intolerable for them and unsafe for patients.”

The INMO has called for a “direct, immediate intervention” from senior management at University Hospital Limerick including the cancellation of non-essential elective work, more home care packages and emergency funding for extra agency staff.

The organisation has also called for an immediate end to the recruitment ban for nurses and midwives and extra support for GPs and public health nurses.