Higgins urges ‘solidarity and co-operation’ in coronavirus struggle

President Michael D Higgins has called on people to work “in a spirit of solidarity and co-operation” in confronting difficulties triggered by the coronavirus.

President Higgins added that he has been “inspired and uplifted by the generous spirit of unity” displayed by communities across the country.

In his annual St Patrick’s Day address, the President said that the 17th of March is a day when “we recall the life of St Patrick, his transformative spirit, and the enormous legacy he has left behind as exile, migrant and apostle”.

“Today, as the world faces the global spread of the coronavirus we are called more than ever to follow the values embodied in the story of St Patrick,” he said.

“Those values of solidarity and concern for the wellbeing of our fellow citizens will play a fundamental role in our effective confronting of the challenge with which we are now presented.”

President Higgins said that coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, is “a challenge that calls on the tradition and practice of our communities working together, recognising the needs of all their members, and in particular those who are most vulnerable.

“So often, as President of Ireland, I have been inspired and uplifted by the generous spirit of unity that I have witnessed in communities across the country,” he said.

The President referred to the many examples of care and compassion where communities have combined to look after the elderly and sick, vulnerable and marginalised.

“That spirit, I have no doubt, will come very much to the fore during this difficult time, which will require generous and compassionate citizenship as we work to keep all members of our community safe,” he said.

President Higgins also called on people to remember that “we are also citizens of a wider global community”.

“St Patrick’s Day has become a profound expression of a common history that extends far beyond Irish shores, and of the strong bonds we share with our wider global family despite the miles, borders and oceans that may separate us.

“As members of that global community we must commit to working in a spirit of solidarity and co-operation, joining with citizens across the world in fighting this global health emergency.

“When we celebrate the feast of our patron saint, Patrick, let us draw on the best of our Irishness in order to create a safer future for ourselves and all those who live on our shared, vulnerable, planet.”

‘The Irish family’

He added: “On behalf of the people of Ireland, I extend a hand of friendship across the globe to all those who are Irish by birth, descent or association, and to all those who have assisted our Irish people, or who simply have an interest in things Irish.”

President Higgins concluded his address by wishing all of those “who form part of the Irish family” a happy and peaceful St Patrick’s Day.

St Patrick’s Day in Ireland is set to be a much smaller celebration this year after all of the parades and festivals across the State were cancelled in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus.

The Government also announced measures to restrict the number of people at gatherings to under 100 in indoor venues and fewer than 500 in outdoor venues, which would have an impact on any other planned celebrations for the day.