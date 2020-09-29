Health staff told to wear masks when passing through busy hospital areas

Health staff have been told to wear masks when passing through busy areas of hospitals and other healthcare facilities, in addition to when they are in contact with patients.

The change in advice to healthcare workers follows expressions of concern from the public and patients over staff not wearing masks at times in health facilities.

Official guidance has yet to be updated but the change is referred to in new infection guidance and control advice for residential care facilities.

To address public concerns, HSE infection control specialists have recommended “healthcare workers should be asked to wear masks when transiting through busy public areas of healthcare facilities in both the community and acute setting,” it says. This is in addition to an existing rule requiring the wearing of masks for all clinical contacts.

Residents should not be asked to wear masks all the time “but there may be times when they should wear them if they can tolerate the mask”.

Although visits by the public to patients are currently restricted in Level 2 areas and suspended in Level 3 areas, the guidance makes clear that “window visits”, where a person stands outside a home and speak to a resident at a safe distance through an open window or by telephone, is acceptable at any level and during outbreaks.

According to the newly published document, there have been “several cases” of hospital-acquired infection in each of the last four weeks, compared to “almost none” in the previous 10 weeks.

There has also been an increase in patients with Covid-19 admitted from the community to residential care facilities, and an increase in outbreaks in nursing homes.

14-day incidence increases

Meanwhile, the number of new cases continues to rise, with the 14-day incidence increasing to 88.3 cases per 100,000 population yesterday, compared to 84.5 on Sunday.

Incidence figures were up in 16 counties, down in five and unchanged in five, according to the latest epidemiological report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Donegal, with an incidence of 191, and Dublin, on 160.3, remain Covid-19 hotspots still with rising case numbers, while Monaghan recorded the biggest single daily increase.

In the week up to September 19th, 391 outbreaks were reported in family homes, and 18 in workplaces and 11 among extended family, according to HPSC figures.

There were also 11 outbreaks involving children in schools, but this does not mean transmission within the school has been established, the HPSC says.

There were four outbreaks in nursing homes and childcare facilities, three that were travel related or in restaurants/cafes and two in retail outlets, pubs and hospitals.

Of the 18 outbreaks in workplaces, just three were in meat or fish processing plants.

No new outbreaks were reported in at-risk settings, including Roma, travellers, direct provision centres, prisons and the homeless.