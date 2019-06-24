Health service strike to go ahead on Wednesday, says Siptu

A planned strike by 10,000 healthcare support staff is set to go ahead on Wednesday after talks aimed at resolving the dispute ended without agreement, the trade union Siptu has said.

Siptu health divisional organiser Paul Bell said: “Siptu would prefer a negotiated settlement that does not impact on patient services. Unfortunately, we have run out of time and too many issues remain unresolved. Siptu members have acted in good faith at all times during this dispute including by deferring two days of strike action.

“We believe that the Government has abused the conciliation process and never meaningfully engaged with Siptu representatives.”

He was commenting after talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) between the union and the HSE concluded on Monday.

A 24-hour stoppage scheduled for last Thursday was deferred to allow for the WRC talks which began late last week.

The strike has threatened the cancellation of large numbers of scope procedures and some elective inpatient work, as well as outpatient appointments in some hospitals.

The dispute centres on what the union described as a failure of the Government to implement the findings of a job evaluation scheme for healthcare support staff which could see some staff receive increases of € 1,500-€3,000 a year.

Mr Bell said: “Some €16.2 million is owed to our members yet the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform has only offered €1.2 million to resolve this dispute. Furthermore, the Department has attempted to frustrate this process by seeking to unilaterally change a crucial element of the job evaluation scheme which centres on the assimilation of pay to new grades as awarded under this independent process.”

He added: “A 24 hour strike, involving up to 10,000 support staff, will go ahead from 8am on Wednesday as our members continue to pursue their legitimate claim for recognition, respect and pay justice.”