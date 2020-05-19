Health officials clash over employers’ access to Covid-19 test results

The State’s chief medical officer has said that the Health Service Executive (HSE) should not be giving Covid-19 test results of employees to employers, calling it “a breach of confidentiality, full stop”.

His criticism of the practice comes after Minister for Health Simon Harris admitted that in some cases it had been “necessary in the interests of public health” to convey test results directly to managers of meat plants with outbreaks before workers were told to send them home quickly.

Mr Harris confirmed that managers of nursing homes that have been mass-tested for Covid-19 have also been informed of test results “in some cases” ahead of staff due to missing contact information and the volume of results in order for the homes to take prompt action.

Dr Holohan told the Oireachtas special committee on the Covid-19 response on Tuesday that “employers should not be receiving results for employees”.

However, HSE chief executive Paul Reid appeared at odds with Dr Holohan’s view of the practice.

Mr Reid told the committee after the chief medical officer’s testimony that public health officials had discretion in exceptional cases “such as a pandemic” to inform employers ahead of employees about the results of a Covid-19 test and that it was a judgment call for them to make.

The State’s data privacy watchdog has asked the HSE for information about mass testing of workplaces affected by clusters after receiving complaints and queries from workers whose employers received their test results before them.

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) said that the administration of the test “would appear to involve” the processing of personal data bringing it under the terms of the sweeping EU data protection law - the General Data Protection Regulation - and that the individual retained the rights to the data.

“From this remove, the DPC cannot see how it can be legitimised that medical test results of this nature would not be communicated in the first instance directly to each individual staff member where by SMS text or phone call,” said Graham Doyle, deputy commissioner at the regulator.

“While it may be necessary for the HSE to inform management and employers of positive results after the staff member has received those results in the context of the tracing of close contacts in the aggregate setting, this does not negate the need to communicate with the individual about their personal data.”

Mass-testing

State health officials have been mass-testing staff and residents at nursing homes since mid-April and carrying out widespread testing of employees at certain meat processing plants in an attempt to quantify the scale of infection in congregated workplaces and healthcare centres.

Mr Harris said in most cases healthcare workers were contacted “directly to inform them of a positive test result”.

“In some cases due to missing contact information and the volume of results, some results were communicated directly to management to enable the facility to take prompt action,” the Minister said in a letter to Roscommon-South Leitrim Independent TD for Denis Naughten.

Mr Harris said that in some cases it had been “necessary in the interests of public health” to convey results of confirmed Covid-19 cases to the management of the plant to ensure workers can be sent home from the factory “for their own health and that of their fellow employees”.

Mr Doyle said that it had received queries and complaints from individuals “who have expressed shock and upset at receiving results via their manager in aggregate settings”.

“While we are still examining those complaints, it appears to be the case that at a minimum communication has been unclear to the affected staff members in terms of how the process is being managed,” he said.

“Given that public health authorities clearly want to maintain the trust of the public in the testing and tracing system and keep people engaging with that system, it is important these issues are clarified and rectified.”

The data protection regulator said that it did not have complete information on the “end-to-end process” the HSE was administering in terms of mass testing and did not know whether it was mandating the test in certain aggregate settings “or merely making testing available as a facility”.

The regulator is seeking information from the HSE on whether employers assert “an obligation to mandatorily test staff based on their own obligations under health and safety legislation and employment law.

“Further, it is not know how the HSE is communicating about testing to such employers and management and consequently what information is being provided in advance of testing to staff members,” said Mr Doyle in a statement.

Mr Naughten said that the practice raised the key question of why the HSE “blatantly disregard very basic data protection laws regarding medical test results.”

“I believe it is because those with responsibility for the management of Covid-19 are left in the invidious position of either waiting weeks for the contact tracing system to inform staff of their results or trying to get the information out quickly in order to reduce the spread of the infection,” he said.

“This cannot be tolerated - results should be provided directly to hose tested as soon as they become available.”