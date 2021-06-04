Health chiefs, politicians discuss ‘volatile’ Covid-19 situation in Limerick

Health officials held talks with Limerick politicians on Friday following a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the county which the HSE chief executive said has created a volatile situation.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and chief medical officer Tony Holohan briefed Limerick-based TDs and Senators on the situation in the county, which has seen some 800 cases in the last fortnight.

More than 100 cases were reported in Limerick on Wednesday, the highest number since cases surged nationally at the start of the year, with the infections being largely linked by a local HSE official to “high risk” indoor activities such as parties and family events.

Mr Donnelly on Friday said the surge in Limerick is “eminently solvable” and he had spoken to Dr Holohan and had been assured the spread of the Indian variant or Delta variant was not a factor.

“This is the B117 variant or whichever Alpha, Beta we’re giving that one,” he told the Seanad. “I’ve no doubt the people of Limerick city and county are already stepping up to deal with this and there is fantastic work going on, on the ground.”

Reminder

Mr Donnelly said the high case numbers were a reminder of “why you do need public health measures”.

“We have a very serious outbreak of over 100 cases reported on Wednesday and we’re looking very closely (at it) today. Its right across society at post third-level gatherings and parties , it’s in work places, it’s on commutes, it’s in household gatherings, it’s right across the board.”

Limerick Fianna Fáil TD and Minister of State Niall Collins, who organised the briefing, said earlier hoped the health officials would “outline the scenario, the reasons why they are so high, and tell us what we can and can’t do to respond to it”.

Dr Holohan expressed concern on Thursday over the “significant increase” in cases, “the majority of which occurred as a result of indoor gatherings”.

In a series of tweets, Dr Holohan said incidence of the virus in Limerick had increased sharply to 411 cases per 100,000 people, the highest in the country.

“It is extremely important that everyone in the Limerick region continues to adhere to the public health advice,” he said.

‘Dropped our guard’

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the situation remained very volatile and that “the virus has caught us every time we dropped our guard”.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the “multiplier effect” can quickly lead to a rise in cases.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn on Friday said the situation was not good in Limerick but it could be overcome. Previously, he told Spin FM, when such difficulties had arisen the response of the medical profession, local businesses and politicians and the community had been excellent and he was optimistic that would be the case again.