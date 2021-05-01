Health authorities urge caution on travel in Border areas

The Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Public Health Agency (PHA) in Northern Ireland are urging people to stick to key public health advice over the coming weeks, particularly with regard to cross-Border activity.

The joint statement from the health authorities comes amid concern over the risk of a rise in cases in Border areas as Covid-19 restrictions in both countries ease.

On Friday evening, chief medical officer Tony Holohan said Donegal needed to “turn around” its high Covid-19 infection rates.

There are clear examples of non-compliance across the county, said Dr Holohan: “The kind of things that even the dogs on the street in Donegal know shouldn’t be happening.”

Incidence in the county has been almost continually above the national average since last September and currently stands at almost 300 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 127 nationally. In Milford, incidence stands at 675 and in Letterkenny it is 600.

Birthday and other parties, funerals and wakes, and meet-ups among secondary school students have been implicated in the outbreaks there.

On Friday, Dr Gerry Waldron, head of health protection at the PHA, said: “As lockdowns ease in different ways either side of the Border, we really want people to continue to exercise caution and restraint to help limit the spread of coronavirus. Some Border communities have seen high levels of Covid-19 infection during the pandemic, so we need to act responsibly to help keep case numbers down and ultimately save lives.

“Viruses don’t recognise borders, so we all need to act with caution.

Dr Anthony Breslin, director of public health for HSE North West, said: “It is also important not to move beyond what the guidelines permit at any given time or to take advantage of differing circumstances either side of the border in a way which could increase risk.

“We also shouldn’t become complacent as vaccination continues to be rolled out. Vaccines have an important role to play, but can never provide 100 per cent protection, which is why the other public health steps are still important.

“The opportunities we have for more normality are a positive, but could very quickly become a negative again if we put ourselves and others at risk by forgetting about the key steps to help stay safe.”

This week, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) warned the Government of the risk of the “significant impact of a further wave” of Covid-19 infections if social contacts increase too much before vaccines take full effect.

The warning from Nphet came ahead of the Cabinet decision to approve plans for the significant reopening of the economy and society over the next two months.

While insisting the plans are low to moderate risk, Government figures including Taoiseach Micheál Martin have since outlined their readiness to intervene to halt the reopening if the virus spirals out of control.

The easing of restrictions, such as the return of inter-county travel, non-essential retail and construction, will be closely monitored ahead of a second phase or reopening in June involving the hospitality industry.

Nphet’s letter to Government warned of a “significant impact” from a further wave of infection if social mixing becomes too high ahead of “a sufficient proportion of the population being protected through vaccination”.

Modelling projections in the letter also showed that increased mixing could lead to between 1,100 and 7,000 cases a day, and in a worst-case scenario, 10,000 admissions to hospital.

Conversely, it showed sticking to public health advice would allow vaccines to build up and avoid further surges later in the summer, even if social mixing increased later on.

Meanwhile, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said work was continuing on the revised Covid vaccination plan this weekend.

Mr Reid said on Twitter on Friday evening, there were 122 patients in hospital and 44 in intensive care, down from more than 2,000 and 212 in January.