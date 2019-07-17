Health and social care to be delivered in six regions with greater autonomy

Health and social care will in future be planned and delivered in six regions across the country under new reforms announced by Minister for Health Simon Harris on Wednesday.

Under the Government plans, the new health regions will have greater autonomy to make decisions at a local level.

The HSE will continue to have the central role in planning and making strategic decisions on healthcare.

The new initiative will effectively end the current system under which hospital groups and community healthcare organisations are not aligned geographically.

Mr Harris said the new regional structure was key for the delivery of the Slaintecare reform programme.

“This will result in clear financial and performance accountability, empower frontline staff and devolve authority from the HSE to local regions.”

The Department of Health said the current operation of the HSE would continue “while a process of collaborative design” of the new regions took place over the coming months.

It denied the move would mean the creation of more management posts.