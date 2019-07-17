Health and social care to be delivered in six regions with greater autonomy

Health and social care will in future be planned and delivered in six regions across the country under new reforms announced by Minister for Health Simon Harris on Wednesday.

Under the Government plans, the new health regions will have greater autonomy to make decisions at a local level. They will have their own budget based on local population needs and, the HSE has said, there will be improved accountability and transparency.

The HSE will continue to have the central role in planning and making strategic decisions on healthcare.

The new initiative will effectively end the current system under which hospital groups and community healthcare organisations are not aligned geographically.

Mr Harris said the new regional structure was key for the delivery of the Slaintecare reform programme.

“This will result in clear financial and performance accountability, empower frontline staff and devolve authority from the HSE to local regions.”

The Department of Health said the current operation of the HSE would continue “while a process of collaborative design” of the new regions took place over the coming months.

It denied the move would mean the creation of more management posts.

Sláintecare

In a statement, the HSE said the new regional health areas were in line with recommendations made in the Oireachtas Committee on the Future of Healthcare Sláintecare Report (2017), that regional bodies should be responsible for the planning and delivery of integrated health and social care services.

It said the six regional health areas are based on population data.

“This is a key day for the delivery of Sláintecare and for the reform of our health service,” Mr Harris said.

“These proposals will help shape the future of healthcare in this country and will give the staff, and more importantly, communities a greater role in the delivery of health.”

Laura Magahy, Sláintecare executive director said the population-based approach would “ allow us to hear from the people in each region and ensure that a big emphasis is placed on preventing sickness, keeping people healthy in or near their own homes for as long as possible and ensuring that excellent hospital care is available in a timely way, where necessary”.

Paul Reid, HSE chief executive said the new integrated health regions would provide an opportunity to put in place “a system that ultimately supports and enables our staff to deliver the best care possible”.

The HSE said stakholders in each of the regional health areas will now be invited to contribute to the design of the services for their new regions. Detail on the national and regional organisational design will be brought back to Government for approval within 12 months, it said.