Have your say: Share your story of hospital overcrowding?

The emergency department crisis continues to worsen with the latest trolleycount showing 760 patients waiting for hospital beds, the highest on record.

Nurses have called for non-emergency admissions to be stopped and elective medical procedures cancelled.

The new record for patients on trolleys comes after a severe winter flu season which placed the health services under strain.

