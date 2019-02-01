Harris warns of ‘personnel changes’ in children’s hospital project

Minister for Health Simon Harris said there will be “personnel changes” in relation to some of the people involved in the governance of the National Children’s Hospital.

Mr Harris on Friday said people would be held to account in relation to the rapidly escalating cost overruns for the project, which may now exceed €2 billion.

He said there “will be governance changes, of that there will be no doubt”.

He said the hospital was going to cost more than the Government would like but he was not going to allow that to get confused with the need for the project to go ahead.

Informed sources said the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform had contacted the Department of Health in early 2017 regarding its concerns about governance issues, particularly in relation to the roles and responsibilities of various parties including the Department of Health, the Health Service Executive, the hospital development board, and the Children’s Hospital Group.

Earlier it emerged that an independent review into the escalation of costs at the new hospital has been told to “stop short of determining culpability at individual level”, according to the terms of reference for the review.

The Government has asked consultants PWC to report into the overrun by March.

The terms of reference, seen by The Irish Times, state the review will “develop further recommendations necessary to address major residual risks, control and oversight issues and establish additional measures required to bring greater oversight of performance” and will “deal with the role and accountability of the relevant key parties” but will “stop short of determining culpability at the individual level.”

It will also “establish the sequence of events in relation to the cost increases experienced by the project and identify key areas of focus for the review.”

It will also establish what was known, when and by whom, and the reporting of relevant information from the project team to the relevant oversight and governance bodies.

Underlying root causes

The review will also look at the underlying root causes of the cost increase and will also look ahead to potential future risks to the project and its costs.

It comes after The Irish Times reported on Friday that the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) raised concerns nearly two years ago about governance arrangements for the development of the hospital.

The department said it had been assured by the Department of Health that there were “sufficiently robust” arrangements in place to oversee the construction of the hospital, according to official files.

Official files show that when the DPER was informed late last year that the costs had increased by €450 million or 46 per cent, it said: “Are we now looking at a project that will cost over €2 billion which would make it the most expensive hospital in the world?”

In one document sent to the Department of Health on November 20th last, an assistant secretary in the DPER said: “As you know in the past we voiced serious concerns in relation to governance of the children’s hospital project, and were assured that the arrangements in place were sufficiently robust.”

Informed sources said the DPER had contacted the Department of Health in early 2017 regarding its concerns about governance issues, particularly in relation to the roles and responsibilities of various parties including the Department of Health, the HSE, the hospital development board, and the Children’s Hospital Group.

Sources said the Department of Health had set out specific assurances and clarifications about how all these different groups would operate in the development of the new facility in a memo to the Cabinet in the summer of 2017.