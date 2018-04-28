Harris tells CervicalCheck to facilitate re- tests

Minister for Health Simon Harris has told CervicalCheck to facilitate further smear tests for women whose GPs feel it is necessary following this week’s controversy over delayed diagnosis.

In a statement issued by the Department of Health, Minister Harris also committed to covering the cost of these re-tests.

Minister Harris has also asked the management of the CervicalCheck programme to reflect on their position.

Speaking to RTÉ News on Saturday Minister Harris repeated his view that he does not have confidence in the management team but does support the screening service.

This comes after figures emerged this week showing that 206 women may have had a delayed cervical cancer diagnosis.

The National Association of General Practitioners has welcomed Harris’ move on re-tests, saying “it is extremely important that this is available for any patient who is worried and wants to have repeat test for reassurance.

“We would like to see a review of where smear tests go for testing we have a fully accredited, quality cytology screening system in Ireland, why is testing going to the States?”

Concerns were raised following a court case taken by Limerick woman Vicky Phelan, who was not told about an incorrect 2011 smear test until September 2017, despite a 2014 audit by CervicalCheck showing that the test was wrong.

Ms Phelan, a 43-year-old mother of two, has since been diagnosed with terminal cancer and the court case heard she may have only months to live.

She this week settled her High Court action for €2.5 million against a US laboratory over the 2011 smear test.

The Irish Times reported on Saturday that the clinical director of the national cervical cancer screening programme advised a Limerick gynaecologist to file some audited test results rather than to tell women in certain cases that all-clear smear tests they had received years earlier were wrong.